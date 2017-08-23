JL Mann High School Debuts New Building

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Students enrolled in a project learning curriculum at a Greenville County school are now meeting in a new building.

The facility, which seats about 400, was needed to accommodate the 250 JL Mann students in New Tech, an advanced program which requires students to work in groups. It was built over the summer.

“The building gives us you that collaborative aspect and feel, which is definitely a part of the New Tech program,” said Amanda Fisher, a JL Mann senior.

Administrators say they space was needed primarily because New Tech adds students to the program every year.