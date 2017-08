HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – A man has been accused of child sex crimes in Hendersonville, according to the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Kevin Chambers, 56, of Corn Mountain Rd. in Hendersonville is charged with two felony counts of Crime Against Nature and two felony counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child under 15.

Deputies say Chambers was arrested on August 22, 2017 and is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.