Man charged after kidnapping girlfriend in Union Co., deputies say

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
William Shane Vanderford
William Shane Vanderford (From: Union Co. Sheriff's Office)

BUFFALO, SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man after they say he assaulted his girlfriend and locked her inside a home, early Monday morning.

40-year-old William Shane Vanderford is charged with Kidnapping, first degree Domestic Violence, Possession of Methamphetamine, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Mount Lebanon Road and found the victim with multiple injuries.

Deputies say they found several types of drugs in Vanderford’s truck when they searched it.

More stories you may like on 7News