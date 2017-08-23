Man charged after kidnapping girlfriend in Union Co., deputies say

BUFFALO, SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man after they say he assaulted his girlfriend and locked her inside a home, early Monday morning.

40-year-old William Shane Vanderford is charged with Kidnapping, first degree Domestic Violence, Possession of Methamphetamine, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Mount Lebanon Road and found the victim with multiple injuries.

Deputies say they found several types of drugs in Vanderford’s truck when they searched it.

