Man shot twice in Anderson, report says

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are searching for suspects after a man was found shot in the chest in Anderson.

The victim told deputies he was confronted by two males near the corner of Evergreen and Boston streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the males opened fire, according to an incident report.

The victim was located at an address on Q Street with two gunshot wounds to his chest, the report states.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.