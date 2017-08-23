NETFLIX: What’s coming and leaving in Sept.

Here is the list of what is coming and going on Netflix in September.

Avail 9/1/17

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She’s Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

Avail. 9/2/17

Vincent N Roxxy

Avail. 9/4/17

Graduation

Avail. 9/5/17

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Avail. 9/6/17

A Good American

Hard Tide

Avail. 9/7/17

The Blacklist: Season 4

Avail. 9/8/17

#realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Walking Dead: Season 7

Avail. 9/9/17

Portlandia: Season 7

Avail. 9/11/17

The Forgotten

Avail. 9/12/17

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/13/17

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

Avail. 9/14/17

Disney’s Pocahontas

Avail. 9/15/17

American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rumble

Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/18/17

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

Avail. 9/19/17

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Sweat and Tears

Avail. 9/20/17

Carol

Avail. 9/21/17

Gotham: Season 3

Avail. 9/22/17

Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Samaritan

Avail. 9/23/17

Alien Arrival

Avail. 9/25/17

Dark Matter: Season 3

Avail. 9/26/17

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/27/17

Absolutely Anything

Avail. 9/29/17

Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/30/17

Murder Maps: Season 3

LEAVING NETFLIX

Leaving 9/1/17

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Season 1 – 5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred : Season 1 – 2

Something’s Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Leaving 9/3/17

Drumline: A New Beat

Leaving 9/4/17

The A-List

Leaving 9/5/17

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor’s New Groove

Leaving 9/9/17

Teen Beach 2

Leaving 9/10/17

Army Wives: Season 1 – 7

Leaving 9/11/17

Terra Nova: Season 1

Leaving 9/15/17

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Leaving 9/16/17

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

Leaving 9/19/17

Persons Unknown: Season 1

Leaving 9/20/17

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope: Season 1

Leaving 9/22/17

Philomena

Leaving 9/24/17

Déjà Vu

Leaving 9/26/17

A Gifted Man: Season 1

Sons of Tucson: Season 1

CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10

Leaving 9/30/17

Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5