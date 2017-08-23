Numbers most likely to win the Powerball?

TAMPA (WFLA) – How do you pick your lottery numbers?

Many people use birthdays, others use lucky numbers or their own system. There are almost as many ways of choosing lottery numbers as there are chances of winning it.

Whatever system you choose to use, remember the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

With a $700 million Powerball jackpot on the line, millions of people will be trying to pick the winning combination.

The Powerball drawing consists of five white balls and one red Powerball.

Many players will look at the statistics. They will try to choose the numbers that come up most often.

For the Powerball, according to LottoNumbers.com, the most popular white ball numbers are 26, last drawn Aug. 12; 16, last drawn Aug. 2; 41 came up June 3; 22, drawn June 24; 32 was drawn July 22; 28, drawn Aug. 5 and 42, drawn on July 26.

LottoNumbers.com posted that the most picked red Powerball is 6, last drawn May 31. It is followed by 20, picked Feb. 18; 9 on Aug. 9; 2 on Feb. 22; 12, 11, 18, 10 and 29.

Another approach is to look for numbers that have not come up in a while.

For the Powerball, the most overdue numbers include 34, 6, 25, 27, 52, 56 and 31.

Playing these numbers does not change your odds.