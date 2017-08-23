Pandora’s Boxxx shoplifting suspect ID’d

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the woman they say shoplifted from an adult store.

They have not said who she is or if they have made contact with her.

The sheriff’s office posted a few pictures of the woman on their Facebook page, asking the public to help identify her.

The shoplifting incident happened at Pandoras Boxxx, the sheriff’s office says.

The woman appears to have a large tattoo on her right shoulder.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Inv. Peters at (864) 503-4688 or speters@spartanburgcounty.org.