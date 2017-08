GREER (WSPA) – Greer Police have found a man safe after he was reported missing Wednesday morning.

A silver alert was issued for Gary Charles Ernst, 72, who we’re told suffers from dementia and has heart issues.

Ernst was last seen around 8:45 a.m. walking on West Wade Hampton Boulevard at South Buncombe Road.

Greer Police released no additional information beyond that Ernst was found and is ok.