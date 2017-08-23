Powerball jackpot grows to $700M

(WSPA) — The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $700 million.

The winning ticket in tonight’s drawing has a $443.3 million cash value.

Lottery officials say it’s the second largest Powerball jackpot, and is expected to increase with ticket sales.

More than 70,000 players in South Carolina won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million playing the Powerball lottery on Saturday.

A $2 million ticket was purchased in Fort Mill at a 7-Eleven store.

Another lucky player won $1 million in Union County, N.C. while a $200,000 winning ticket was purchased at an Asheville convenience store, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning are 1 in 293 million.

The Powerball record was set in January 2016 with a $1.5 billion jackpot.