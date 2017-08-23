SHS Loses Eight Players For Hanna Game Friday

Spartanburg High School will be without eight players for Friday night’s game at Hanna following their suspension by the South Carolina High School League for what its termed unsportsmanlike conduct in last Friday’s game at Summerville.

Things became heated between after a Demayjai Foster touchdown just before the half and other skirmishes followed.

Spartanburg High officials tell 7 Sports that eight Summerville players will also suspended for their next game.

This statement was released by Spartanburg High School Athletic Director Todd Staley:

The Spartanburg High School Athletic Department reported today that eight of their Viking players will be suspended from this week’s game against T.L. Hannah, following last week’s game against Summerville. The news of the suspension from the SC High School League is the result of unsportsmanlike conduct involving players on both teams, during last week’s game. SHS Athletic Director Todd Staley said, the suspension is a teachable moment for the team’s young student athletes and he underscored the District’s commitment to good sportsmanship on and off the field. Staley said, “Both Spartanburg and Summerville have a proud tradition of strong academic and athletic programs and look forward to a great year ahead.”