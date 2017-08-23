Spartanburg businessman Rob Chapman dies

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg businessman Rob Chapman died in his sleep Tuesday night, according to Jennifer Evins, President / CEO of the Chapman Cultural Center.

He was currently the Chairman of the YMCA in Spartanburg and the Spartanburg Co. Foundation.

He was also a past member of the board of Spartan Communications, former owners of WSPA-TV.

“He was a phenomenal, honorable man.” She went on to say, “ We’ve lost one of the most honorable leaders who left a legacy that can be scene locally, statewide, and nationally through business and philanthropy,” said Evins.

Chapman was Chairman, CEO, and Treasurer of Inman Mills from 2003 until his death.

Chapman was 66.