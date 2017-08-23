Spartanburg Co. voting precincts changed for 2017 elections

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Some precincts will be changing for Spartanburg Co. voters in the Nov. 7, 2017 elections, according to Henry Laye III, director of Spartanburg Co. Elections.

Laye says the changes are “In an effort to make voting a more efficient, pleasant process several of Spartanburg County’s larger precincts were split into smaller sizes and new precincts/voting locations have been established and will be used beginning with the November 7, 2017 elections.”

New voter registration cards are being mailed to those voters impacted by the changes, according to Laye.

PRECINCTS CHANGED

Friendship Baptist Church was split into 2 new precincts: D R Hill Middle School and Lyman Elementary School. Voters will no longer use Friendship Baptist Church.

West View Elementary Precinct now consists of West View Elementary and Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Anderson Mill Elementary now consists of Anderson Mill Elementary and Anderson Mill Baptist Church

Hendrix Elementary now consists of Hendrix Elementary and Hope Church