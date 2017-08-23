Spartanburg District 1 selected for Google technology training

LANDRUM, SC (WSPA) — Teaching with technology is a growing task inside the classroom.

The ‘digital divide’ between students and teachers can sometimes make that a little tough.

That’s where the Dynamic Learning Project comes in. Digital Promise, a non-profit, teamed up with Google to help 50 schools from across the country.

Two of those schools are in the Upstate.

Representing Mabry and Landrum Middle Schools, four Spartanburg District One staff members flew to Google headquarters in California. A grant paid for both principals and two former teachers to participate.

“It’s a lot like being in the movies,” said Christin Edge.

After extensive training, Edge is now what the program calls a technology coach. Along with fellow coach Kelli Coons, she’s passing along what she learned to teachers.

“This will be an everyday, intensive, in-the-classroom, hands on, everybody all in, working together experience,” said Coons.

The two coaches are regularly meeting with teachers, showing them how to use what’s in the classroom, and how to incorporate innovative ideas into lesson plans.

“We are trying to prepare our students for jobs that haven’t been created yet,” said Sandra Williams with the district.