Tropical Depression Harvey could affect WNC

Tropical Depression Harvey has reformed in the Gulf of Mexico and is heading towards the Gulf Coast with flooding rain potential this weekend.

Nearly a foot or more of rain is in the forecast from the Texas coast and inland all the way into New Orleans.

Hurricane watches are also up for portions of the Gulf Coast as Harvey will strengthen into at least a tropical storm over the next day or so in the warm Gulf of Mexico water.

The western Carolinas could see rain from the remnants of Harvey sometime in the middle of next week.