Student has viral meningitis says Union Co. Schools

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) – School officials say one Union County student has been diagnosed with viral meningitis.

Union County Schools confirmed the child attends Buffalo Elementary School.

Officials say the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified and areas where the child was at school have been deep cleaned.

School officials say they were told that the school is safe for other children since it is not bacterial meningitis, which can cause serious complications and be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control says most people with viral meningitis typically get better on their own after several days.

Those at increased risk of getting the virus include children younger than 5 and people with weak immune systems.

The virus spreads through close contact, but the CDC says only a small number develop viral meningitis.