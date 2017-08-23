Upstate Army National Guard unit prepares for deployment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- President Donald Trump says the way to win the war in Afghanistan is by sending more troops overseas. We can already see the beginning of this new plan’s impact in the Palmetto State.

The S.C. Army National Guard Aviation unit in Greenville is mobilizing for deployment. About 60 soldiers will leave Wednesday afternoon for a month of training in Texas. From there, they will be deployed for about a year to Afghanistan to provide support for the CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

Senator Tim Scott says President Trump did not set a deadline for the end of the war in Afghanistan, and he thinks that’s wise.

“Our country, I think, is a bit war-weary so we want to make sure we have measurable progress in reasonable time with realistic expectations,” Scott said.

President Trump has not provided specific numbers about how many additional troops will be sent overseas, but says it will be several thousand.

A departure ceremony for Det-1, Company B, 2-238th Aviation, General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Donaldson Center. The ceremony is not open to the general public.