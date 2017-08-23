Winning numbers drawn for $700 million Powerball jackpot

(WSPA/AP) – The winning numbers for Wednesday’s $700 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn.

The numbers are: 6 – 7 – 16 – 23 – 26 and the Powerball is 4

The jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history.

The prize for Wednesday’s drawing has grown so massive because it’s been more than two months since a jackpot winner, on June 10. The prize remains far less than the record $1.6 billion prize won by three people in January 2016.

The latest $700 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash option would be $443.3 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.