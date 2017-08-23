WNC lawyer disbarred for assault

A Western North Carolina lawyer has been disbarred for assault charges that he pled guilty to earlier this year.

The State Bureau of Investigations began investigating the actions of Rutherfordton lawyer Marvin Sparrow.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in August of 2015, after a woman said that she was touched inappropriately by her lawyer at his office.

The Sheriff’s Office handed over the investigation to the State Bureau of Investigations. In September of 2015, Sparrow’s law license was suspended.

During the two year investigation, two other women also came forward. One woman told the SBI that she was an inmate at the Rutherford County Detention Center, Sparrow touched her inappropriately. Another woman said while at the courthouse with Sparrow, he also touched her inappropriately.

In 2017, Sparrow pled guilty to three charges of misdemeanor assault. He was sentenced to 120 days in prison that was suspended to 120 hours of community service.

To read the disbarment document, click here: Sparrow, Marvin Disbarment Order