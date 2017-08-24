$150k Powerball ticket sold in Spartanburg set to expire

COLUMBIA, SC (NEWS RELEASE) – One week remains to cash in a Powerball® ticket worth $150,000 sold in Spartanburg.

If you purchased a Powerball® ticket from QuikTrip #1111 at 7114 Lone Oak Rd. in Spartanburg in March, you should check your tickets.

The ticket purchased for the March 4, 2017, drawing is worth $150,000 and must be claimed no later than Thursday, August 31. The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number. The ticket holder purchased PowerPlay® to see their $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was drawn.

Powerball® – Saturday, March 4, 2017

2 – 18 – 19 – 22 – 63 Powerball®: 19

Check your tickets.

The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 or if mailed postmarked by that date.

If the prize is not claimed, the $150,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.