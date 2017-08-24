Baby’s death under investigation in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a 8-month-old baby from Anderson County who died Thursday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the baby died at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

An autopsy will be performed Friday to determine the cause of death.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the baby was taken to the hospital Monday evening from a home on Mahaffey Road in Williamston.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division, and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the case.