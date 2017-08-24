Body found in wooded area in Greer identified

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Have identified a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Greer.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office was notified around 3:41 p.m. Tuesday that a body had been found near Pearson Road.

The decomposed body was found under a four wheeler in a creek bed.

The man is Ronald Michael Caporino of Ivey Glen Rd. in Pelzer, according to Clevenger.

He was reported missing on July 27.

The ID was made via dental and medical records.

An autopsy was performed and more testing is required.

Clevenger said there’s no threat to the public and it appears to be a terrible accident.

