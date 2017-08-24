Poetry and dinner fundraiser to benefit Clemson Area African American Museum

The African American authors Literacy Awareness Campaign has a goal to host one event per month to bring awareness to African American history.

The will host a fundraiser this Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 to do just that.

They will work with community partners like SC Thrive and the African American History Museum in McCormick to serve dinner and entertainment for $25 a ticket.

Organizers like Angela Thomas Smith told 7 News that they believe literacy and education are important to the community and that African American authors are able to show and talk about area history in a unique way.

At the event you will have a chance to have dinner and hear poetry from local poets while raising awareness and funds to benefit the museum.

Museum organizers said their curators collect and showcase historical achievements of local African Americans by serving as a resource center to engage the community and talk about the past.

It’s located in the Calhoun Bridge Center in Clemson, SC.

For tickets stop by the Museum at 214 Butler St. in Clemson or contact Angela at (678) 389-5700 or3alac2016@gmail.com