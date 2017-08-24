Emergency lane closure on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.

(NEWS RELEASE) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is closing the outside (right) lane on Interstate 85 Southbound at mile marker 77 in Spartanburg County for emergency repairs Thursday morning, Aug. 24, 2017.

Due to the failure of a concrete slab on I-85 SB at mile marker 77, the slab in the right lane will need to be replaced under an emergency lane closure. SCDOT apologizes for the inconvenience to the public.

SCDOT is using high early strengthening concrete to expedite the work and minimize the time for this closure. The lane will be closed until further notice. No estimate for reopening is available at this time.

Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes such as I-85 Business Southbound. Keep up with current conditions on SCDOT’s 511 traveler information online http://www.511SC.org or download the free app.

SCDOT urges motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone. “Let ‘em Work, Let ‘em Live.”