Gang Activity in Gaffney, South Carolina

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) –

Recent shootings in Gaffney raised awareness about gang activity in Cherokee County.

The sheriff’s office identified more than a dozen clicks, groups or gangs in the area and the Sheriff has a strong message for those who connect with them.

Cherokee County Sheriff, Steve Mueller says “Youtube” videos show men and boys from the Gaffney area rapping, dancing and showing guns. The Sheriff says, “it’s not just a law enforcement issue, it’s a community issue.”

Shay Graham has lived in Gaffney all her life and is familiar with the area of town were 8 year old Kamryn Bradley got shot, she’s even raising her son in the area, “the police patrol the area so you feel safe that nothing would go down. I’m pretty sure people see they be on like every single road every day so.”

Sheriff Mueller and his team say they’re proactive in their efforts to keep citizens safe. They’ve identified at least 13 different groups, clicks or gangs in Cherokee County. With a lot of recent activity happening in Gaffney. His message to the public, if you see something say something and you can remain anonymous. Sheriff Mueller, “you can certainly tell law enforcement what took place before the shots rang out. Who was arguing, what’s the beef about, who were the players that were there. That’s the crucial pieces of the puzzles Gaffney law enforcement needs to bring justice in this case.”

Like many people, Rosa Webber, wants to keep her granddaughter safe while pushing her in the right direction, Rosa says giving kids a positive message is important, “we need to let them know that killing other kids and fighting, that’s not the way to go.”

Sheriff says others need to step up and get involved with kids in the community, Sheriff Mueller, “do you want to get law enforcement involved to help your young child or do you want to make plans with a mortician to plan a funeral.”

The calls to 1-888-CRIME-SC go directly to Columbia and they send the tips to local law enforcement. If you call with information, you don’t have to give your name.