GoT fans far more likely to get a date

By Published:
In this image released by HBO, Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from "Game of Thrones." The 28-year-old Clarke, who plays menacing, white-haired Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, aka Mother of Dragons on "Game of Thrones," is Esquire's Sexiest Woman Alive. The magazine made the announcement early Tuesday, Oct. 13. (HBO via AP)

Game of Thrones fans are 81% more likely to get a date, according to Match.com’s latest “Singles in America” survey.

They are also 61% more likely to have had sex in the last year, according to Match.

Bad news if you prefer The Walking Dead over GoT. They get 20% less contacts on their website.

The survey also compared Game of Thrones fans vs. the general population on Match and found:

• Better educated (70% more likely to have a PhD, 44% more likely to have a graduate degree, 23% more likely to have a BA).
• 31% more likely to be into yoga and 42% more likely to be into skiing.
• Earning a higher income (83% more likely to make $150K+ and 39% more likely to make $100-$150K).
• 62% more likely to work in law and 40% more likely to be into politics or foreign films.
• 47% more likely to be liberal or very liberal, 24% less likely to be conservative, 62% less likely to be ultra conservative.
Source Match.com

You can read the other results of the survey here.