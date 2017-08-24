GoT fans far more likely to get a date

Game of Thrones fans are 81% more likely to get a date, according to Match.com’s latest “Singles in America” survey.

They are also 61% more likely to have had sex in the last year, according to Match.

Bad news if you prefer The Walking Dead over GoT. They get 20% less contacts on their website.

The survey also compared Game of Thrones fans vs. the general population on Match and found:

• Better educated (70% more likely to have a PhD, 44% more likely to have a graduate degree, 23% more likely to have a BA).

• 31% more likely to be into yoga and 42% more likely to be into skiing.

• Earning a higher income (83% more likely to make $150K+ and 39% more likely to make $100-$150K).

• 62% more likely to work in law and 40% more likely to be into politics or foreign films.

• 47% more likely to be liberal or very liberal, 24% less likely to be conservative, 62% less likely to be ultra conservative.

Source Match.com

You can read the other results of the survey here.