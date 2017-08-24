Help ID attempted robbery suspect in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob the Spinx store on Augusta Road in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police, the man passed a note demanding scratch-off lottery tickets and all of the $20 bills.

The suspect also said that he had a gun.

Officers say that when the clerk asked if this was real, the suspect said yes.

They say he then picked up the note and drink and left the store without paying for the drink.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.