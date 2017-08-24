Innovative High Schools Ribbon Cutting

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – Henderson County Public Schools, Blue Ridge Community College, and Henderson County Commissioners will officially celebrate the opening of the Innovative High Schools on August 24, less than a year from groundbreaking and in time for the start of the 2017-18 traditional school year.

A combination of HCPS’ existing Henderson County Career Academy and Henderson County Early College, the Innovative High Schools will be housed in the Dr. Molly A. Parkhill Building on the BRCC campus and serve as a model of community, college, and public school system partnership for the state of North Carolina.

“We are grateful to the Henderson County Board of Education, Henderson County Commissioners, and Blue Ridge Community College for collaborating to support our vision of a unique education facility that will facilitate the aspirations of our career- and college-ready students at the Career Academy and Early College,” said HCPS Superintendent Bo Caldwell.

“The Board of Commissioners take great pride in our continuing efforts to collaborate with the Board of Public Education and Blue Ridge Community College Trustees to create unrivalled opportunities for our future generations,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Michael Edney.

“The Innovative High Schools represent the value that this community places on education,” echoed Blue Ridge Community College President Dr. Laura Leatherwood. “This partnership creates a unique advantage for our students and the companies that call Henderson County home.”

The Aug. 24 celebration will include a ribbon cutting by the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce and a flag raising ceremony featuring the Henderson County American Legion Post 77 and an American flag that Sen. Richard Burr had flown over the U.S. Capitol for the schools. A brief walking tour and reception for invited guests will follow. A dedication of the Dr. Molly A. Parkhill Building and a public open house will follow at a later date.

