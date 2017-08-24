Man gets 50 years for DUI crash that killed 2 teens

(NEWS RELEASE) – An Inman man received a 50-year prison sentence today for an alcohol-related crash that killed 2 college students and critically injured a third college student.

Hollis Gene Brock, Jr. 49, pleaded guilty to 2 counts of felony driving under the influence with a death and felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury for the Dec. 23 head-on wreck that claimed the lives of Melissa Marie Frilot, 19, of Spartanburg, and Kortlynn Breanna Smith, 19, of Inman. Daisy Byrd, 19, of Inman, sustained 2 broken legs and a broken arm in the wreck.

Circuit Judge Mark Hayes issued consecutive 25-year prison sentences on the two death cases, the maximum sentence allowed under state law. Brock received a concurrent 15-year prison sentence on the great bodily injury charge.

The wreck occurred about 11:15 p.m. on Highway 9 near Blalock Road. Brock was traveling north on Highway 9 when he crossed the center line and struck Frilot’s four-door Toyota head-on. Frilot died at the wreck scene. Smith, a backseat passenger in Frilot’s car, died at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Investigators say Brock climbed from his wrecked truck and attempted to walk from the scene with a broken neck. An open bottle of liquor was found in the truck. Brock also admitted to drinking beer and liquor prior to the wreck. His blood alcohol level was .245.

“This case was a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided if Hollis Brock acted responsibly,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “He made poor decisions and took the lives of two innocent young ladies. Daisy Byrd, the third victim, will live with the physical and emotional scars for the balance of her life.”

Brock will serve 85 percent of Circuit Judge Mark Hayes’ prison sentence before he is eligible for release.