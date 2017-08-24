No jackpot winner, but big Powerball prizes won in Carolinas

(WSPA) – The $758.7 million Powerball jackpot winning ticket was bought in Massachusetts, but there were lots of big prize winners in the Carolinas after Wednesday night’s drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says someone bought a ticket that won $1 million at a gas station in Goose Creek. That ticket matched the first five white ball numbers drawn.

Tickets worth $200,000 were purchased at a 7-Eleven on Clemson Boulevard in Seneca, the Fast Fuel on West Main Street in Williamston and the Around The Clock BP on Highway 34 in Newberry. Those ticket holders matched four out of five white ball numbers and purchased the Powerplay option.

The North Carolina Lottery reports a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Food Lion in Creedmoor in Granville County. There was one $200,000 winning ticket purchased in western North Carolina. That happened at M&M Mart on North Main Street in Marion. That’s in McDowell County.

The #Powerball Results for Wednesday 23rd August- 6, 7, 16, 23, 26. Powerball- 4. Powerplay 4x — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) August 24, 2017

The $758 million winning ticket was bought in Massachusetts. State lottery officials originally said the winning ticket was purchased at a store in Watertown, just outside Boston. Massachusetts officials issued a correction before 8:00 am Thursday saying the actual ticket was purchased in Chicopee, Massachusetts.