Teen accused of trafficking meth, other crimes after I-85 stop

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they found $14,400 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 85.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a teen from the Atlanta area was stopped Tuesday for an illegal lane change.

Zelenia Isabel Torres, 18, of Lawrenceville, Georgia is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and a weapons charge.

The sheriff’s office said Torres gave an officer consent to search her car following a traffic stop on northbound I-85 near mile marker 4. Deputies say Torres later questioned the search and took off running down the road when a K-9 officer deployed his dog.

Torres was soon taken into custody and officers found what’s believed to be methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with marijuana and a gun in Torres’ purse, deputies say.

Torres is in jail under an $85,000 bond.

Deputies say the street value of the methamphetamine seized in the stop is around $14,400.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said five pounds of meth was discovered in a traffic stop in Fair Play.