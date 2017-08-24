Upstate soldiers leave for training

Related Coverage Upstate Army National Guard unit prepares for deployment

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – About 60 soldiers will leave the Upstate Thursday ahead of their deployment to Afghanistan with a special goodbye.

The S.C. Army National Guard held a departure ceremony for soldiers in Det-1, Company B, 2-238th Aviation, General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) on Wednesday.

The unit will perform a final flyover to say goodbye around 10 a.m. Thursday at the Greenville Downtown Airport.

The aviation unit will train in Texas for a month prior to a year-long deployment in Afghanistan where they will provide support for the CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

The unit’s deployment comes just days after President Donald Trump released plans for a new strategy of dealing with terror groups in Afghanistan.