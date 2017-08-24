Vigil honors little girl shot, killed in Gaffney

Related Coverage Gaffney police search for answers in killings of teen, young girl

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A heartbroken family was part of a vigil Wednesday honoring the life of an 8-year-old who was shot and killed.

The vigil was held at Bethel Baptist Church as a community seeks justice and a family seeks closure.

“Mya is a hugger. Mya meets no strangers,” said her aunt Shena Montgomery. “She’s just a loving little girl.”

Kamryn Montara Lamya Bradley, called “Mya” was in Gaffney visiting relatives right before starting third grade near her home in Shelby, NC.

“We went in her room today and she had some of her going back to school stuff still in the bag,” said Montgomery. “It’s just… it’s hard.”

Montgomery says Mya was on the sofa playing games with her cousin when police say the West Buford Street home was shot up early Sunday morning.

“Watching my brother is the toughest part because he don’t hurt nobody,” said Montgomery, in tears.

Mya died at the hospital and police are on the hunt for whoever is responsible.

“An 8-year-old child was killed needlessly,” said Gaffney Police Chief Richard Turner. “So, stand up. Let us know what you know. Let us know what you think you know.”

People gathered at a vigil honoring this little girl, sponsored by the Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization.

“For the community to show love for this family,” said organization founder, Jack Logan.

Balloons floated to the heavens before candles were lit in Mya’s memory.

“She loves to dance, smile,” said Montgomery. “Whoever it is, you hurt a loving, special little girl. If you know who did this, please speak up because this is really killing our family.”

Gaffney police have not named any suspects. They are asking anyone with information to contact the police or crime stoppers.

Mya will be laid to rest on Saturday.

A march is also being planned in Gaffney Saturday seeking justice for Bradley and Jasmin McGill, a teen who was also shot and killed. The march starts 7:00 p.m. on Limestone Street ad will continue down to City Hall.