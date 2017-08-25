2 arrested after armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man and woman have been arrested after deputies say they stole money and a phone from a man in Spartanburg County.

33-year-old Frances Nicole McKnight and 43-year-old Darrell Dashan Lovett are both charged with Armed Robbery.

According to deputies, the victim has picked up McKnight at a nearby motel before driving to a dirt road near the intersection of Woodfield Circle and Barbado Lane the afternoon of July 3.

When they arrived there, the victim told deputies that another vehicle arrived and a man wearing a black and white bandanna got out of the car and showed a gun.

According to the report, the victim took $460 out of his pocket and gave it to the suspect, later identified as Lovett. During this time, the report says McKnight took his wallet with over $1200 in cash and his cell phone and ran while Lovett drove away.

Lovett was taken into custody on July 11 while McKnight was arrested on August 24. Both are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.