Burglar breaks into China Delight through drive-thru window

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – A person broke into China Delight on Boiling Springs Rd. through the drive-thru window, according to a report from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The report says it happened sometime between 8/23 at 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. on 8/24.

The drive-thru window had been broken out and a large amount of glass was on the ground outside outside the window.

There was a large rock on the floor that had been thrown through the window.

The items that were under the counter, including the cash register tray containing $130 – 140 in cash and $200 in rolled coins.