Clemson professor under fire after Facebook post

Clemson University is investigating one of its faculty members after he reportedly called all Republicans “racist scum.”

The comments were reportedly made by professor Bart Knijnenburg on his Facebook page.

He also appeared to promote violence writing “I admire anyone who stands up against white supremacy #PunchNazis.”

The chairman of the Spartanburg Co. Republican Party wrote a letter expressing concern to the University’s President.

Clemson says “expression condoning or advocating violence or hatred have no place on this or any college campus.”