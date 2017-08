(WSPA) – Everything from penguins to gorilla to a scorpion are getting on the scales at the London Zoo.

More than 20,000 creatures of all sizes are measured for the annual weigh-in at London Zoo.

Each year, zookeepers record the heights and weights of all animals at the zoo.

Staff at the zoo says the weigh-in ensures that all animals are healthy and growing properly.

Statistics also provide insight that helps other zoos and conservation groups care for endangered species, according to zoo staff.