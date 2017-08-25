Dabo Swinney, Clemson agree to new eight-year contract

Related Coverage 7News named official TV home of Clemson Tigers family

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson University announced Friday it has reached agreement on a new-eight year contract with head football coach Dabo Swinney.

The deal – including all signing and retention bonuses – is worth an average yearly salary of $6.75 million according to the university.

“This contract makes a strong statement,” said Swinney in a written release. “It is a mutual commitment reflective of the program we have built and continue to build at Clemson. The Clemson family does so much to support our program and I couldn’t be more proud to be your head coach.”

Swinney has a record of 89-28 over his nine seasons. His Tigers played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2016 and won the national title in 2017.

“This new agreement demonstrates our strong commitment to Dabo and our confidence in his leadership now-and in the future-and his long-term commitment to Clemson,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich in a written release. “We are thrilled that he and his family will be a part of the Clemson Family for years to come.”

The Tigers have posted a record of 70-13 over the past six seasons.

The contract includes a $1,500,000 signing bonus once it is executed plus additional bonuses in 2019 and 2021. Swinney’s base salary, supplemental income and licensing will pay him between $6 million this season and $6,600,000 in the final year of the deal in 2024.

Swinney’s new contract also includes buyout clauses in the event he wishes to leave at some point. That buyout is $6 million through December 31, 2018.

The school says in addition to it’s success on the field, during Swinney’s nine seasons, 157 of 162 senior lettermen have earned their degrees. That includes eight current members of the football team.

