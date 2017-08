Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott said Thursday evening that Easley’s C.J. Fuller will be the Tigers starting running back in the September 2nd opener versus Kent State.

Fuller, who rushed for 211 yards last season as Wayne Gallman’s back-up, beat out Spartanburg’s Tavien Feaster and Adam Choice. The other two will see considerable action early as well, according to Elliott, as they vie for the second string job.