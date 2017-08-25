‘Hawaii, here I come!’ says Greenville Powerball Winner

COLUMBIA, SC (NEWS RELEASE) – A Greenville Powerball® winner is taking a trip.

“Hawaii, here I come!” she said when she cashed in her winning ticket worth $200,000 yesterday in Columbia.

The winner plays Powerball® regularly and her ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven #36822A in Seneca came within 1 number of winning the $758 million jackpot. But she’s not disappointed.

“This is fun money,” she said.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 4X multiplier being selected are 1 in 14 when the jackpot is $150 million or more.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and PB: 4.

For selling the claimed ticket, 7-Eleven #36822A in Seneca received a commission of $2,000.