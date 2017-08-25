Judge tosses lawsuit challenging removal of Confederate flag

FILE - In this June 30, 2015 file photo, a Confederate flag flies at the base of Stone Mountain in Stone Mountain, Ga. Mainstream country music has been quietly distancing itself from the Confederate flag for years, but as the debate reignites following a massacre at a black church in South Carolina on June 17, country artists still struggle to articulate their feelings about the flags history and symbolism. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

YORK, S.C. (AP) – A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the decision to remove a Confederate flag from a South Carolina courtroom.

Russell Walker of Aberdeen, North Carolina, filed a lawsuit in June against York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton, asking a judge to force Hamilton to return the flag and pictures of Confederate generals back to the main courtroom.

Walker’s lawsuit said the S.C. Heritage Act allows only the legislature to move Confederate items in public buildings.

Judge Jack Kimball ruled that Walker’s lawsuit has no standing because he lives in North Carolina, and that it has no merit because there’s been no court case regarding the Heritage Act and whether it applies to buildings.

Walker told WSOC-TV in Charlotte on Thursday that the flag is a religious symbol to him.

