Judge tosses lawsuit challenging removal of Confederate flag

YORK, S.C. (AP) – A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the decision to remove a Confederate flag from a South Carolina courtroom.

Russell Walker of Aberdeen, North Carolina, filed a lawsuit in June against York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton, asking a judge to force Hamilton to return the flag and pictures of Confederate generals back to the main courtroom.

Walker’s lawsuit said the S.C. Heritage Act allows only the legislature to move Confederate items in public buildings.

Judge Jack Kimball ruled that Walker’s lawsuit has no standing because he lives in North Carolina, and that it has no merit because there’s been no court case regarding the Heritage Act and whether it applies to buildings.

Walker told WSOC-TV in Charlotte on Thursday that the flag is a religious symbol to him.

