SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of a sex crime with a child, according to arrest warrants.

Jermaine Antonio Goss, 31, of Simpsonville was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor or Attempt – victim under 11 yrs of age – First Degree.

The warrant says Goss engaged in sexual battery by penile/vaginal penetration.

It happened on August 24 in Spartanburg, according to the warrant.