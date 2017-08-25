Man accused of multiple Henderson Co. break-ins

(NEWS RELEASE) – On August 21, 2017, Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an attempted breaking and entering of a residence on South Mills Gap Road. Prior to the arrival of responding deputies, the suspect fled on foot but was pursued by the owner of the residence and construction workers in the area. Upon the deputies’ arrival, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as Phillip Michael Estes, age 24 of Duncan Creek Road in Fletcher, NC. Deputies found Estes in possession of tools that were used in his attempt to gain access to the South Mills Gap Road residence. Estes was charged with attempting to break and enter, possession of burglary tools and damage to personal property. Estes was placed under a $55,000 secured bond.

After further investigation by Henderson County Sheriff’s Office CID Property Crimes Detectives, it was determined that Estes was a suspect in multiple crimes within Henderson County over the past few months. Estes was linked to the breaking and entering of a Duncan Creek Road residence on June 19, 2017 and was charged with breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm. The stolen firearm has been recovered by the Fletcher Police Department. Another Duncan Creek Road residence was broken into on August 2, 2017 and Estes was charged with two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and two counts of possession of stolen property. A third breaking and entering occurred on Neely Drive on August 20, 2017 and Estes was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Estes remains in the Henderson County Jail under a $161,000.00 secured bond.