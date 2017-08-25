Man attacks mom’s fiancee with machete after told to get out of bed

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of attacking his mom’s fiancee with a machete after the man tried to get him to help around the house, according to a Spartanburg Police report.

Police were called to a home in Beverly Rd. for a disturbance with weapons.

A man said he was asked by his fiancee to help her with getting her son, Thomas Greene, out of bed to help out around the house.

The man went to Greene’s room and told him to get up, but the Greene refused.

Greene got angry, grabbed a machete and lunged at him, stabbing him on the left side of the chest, according to the victim.

He said Green continued to come at him with the machete after he was unsuccessful with stabbing through him, according to the report.

The man struggled with Greene and was able to get it away from him.

The victim said he walked around the back of the house where he dropped the machete before police arrived.

Greene said his mom woke him up and told him to get out of bed.

A few minutes later the fiancee came into the room and hold him to get up.

Greene told police he got mad because the fiancee was disrespecting him and his house and had enough of a stranger telling him what to do, according to the report.

The report says Greene told police he grabbed the machete and went after the man. They struggled and Green was cut in the hand when the fiancee grabbed the machete out of his hand.

The mother said she heard yelling and saw Greene lunge at her fiancee with the machete.

Greene was arrested for aggravated assault and battery, according to the report.