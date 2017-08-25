Man gets 30 years for Powdersville murder

The solicitor’s officer says a man has been convicted of murder in Anderson.

The murder happened in March 2016 on Sterling Bridge Rd. in Powdersville.

Investigators say Jason Franklin Carver and his co-defendant Woodrow Curry went to collect drugs or money from Steven Cameron.

They say Carver drove to the victim’s home with Curry in the passenger’s seat.

When they got there they got into a fight and Curry pulled a gun and shot Steven Cameron twice in the chest.

The solicitor’s office says Carver and Curry were each charged with Murder.

Woodrow Curry pled to Voluntary Manslaughter and received a deferred sentence on Tuesday.

A jury found Jason Carver guilty of Murder on Friday and was sentenced to 30 years.