Man sentenced, girlfriend’s body found in well on his property

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – A man accused of putting his girlfriend’s boy in a well entered an Alford plea to Destruction, Desecration, or

Removal of Human Remains.

Perry Thomas Pruitt was sentence to 10 years suspended to 4 years to be followed by 4 years of probation, according to the Solicitor’s Office.

He gets credit for 728 days already served.

Investigators say Pruitt was the boyfriend of Patricia Ann Freeman. She was reported missing by her family in February 2015.

Her body was discovered by deputies in a well on property belonging to Pruitt.

The original autopsy showed she had a broken neck and SLED toxicology tests showed no drugs or poisons.

Pruitt was charged with murder.

Later tests showed cocaine in her brain and liver, and they were not able to say she died from a broken neck and the manner of death was undetermined.

The murder charge was dropped after that.