Mauldin High spotlighted in High School Red Zone Kickoff week 1

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA)– Mauldin High is preparing to take on rival Hillcrest during a matchup Friday in Mauldin. It’s the season opener for both teams. 7News Daybreak is at Mauldin for our High School Red Zone Kickoff.
Other games for Week One include:
Abbeville vs. Woodruff
BHP vs. Powdersville
Travelers Rest vs. Berea
Lewisville vs. Blacksburg
Landrum vs. Blue Ridge
Boiling Springs vs. Ashley Ridge
CCES vs. Broome
Byrnes vs. Greer
Southside vs. Carolina
Chapman vs. Seneca
Chesnee vs. West-Oak
Clinton vs. Laurens
Dixie vs. Crescent
Daniel vs. Easley
Dorman vs. Northwestern
Eastside vs. Riverside
Union Co. vs. Gaffney
Greenville vs. Wade Hampton
Greenwood vs. Midland Valley
Hillcrest vs. Mauldin
SHS vs. Hanna
Walhalla vs. Liberty
Irmo vs. Mann
Ninety Six vs. Newberry
Woodmont vs. Palmetto
Pendleton vs. Pickens
Ware Shoals vs. SCS
Hickory Hawks vs. St. Joe’s
Westwood vs. Westside
NC
E. Henderson vs. N. Henderson
W. Henderson vs. Hendersonville
Cherryville vs. Chase
E. Rutherford vs. N. Gaston
R-S Central vs. Patton
Saturday, August 26th
James Island vs. Wren