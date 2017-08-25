Mauldin High spotlighted in High School Red Zone Kickoff week 1

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA)– Mauldin High is preparing to take on rival Hillcrest during a matchup Friday in Mauldin. It’s the season opener for both teams. 7News Daybreak is at Mauldin for our High School Red Zone Kickoff.

Other games for Week One include:

Abbeville vs. Woodruff

BHP vs. Powdersville

Travelers Rest vs. Berea

Lewisville vs. Blacksburg

Landrum vs. Blue Ridge

Boiling Springs vs. Ashley Ridge

CCES vs. Broome

Byrnes vs. Greer

Southside vs. Carolina

Chapman vs. Seneca

Chesnee vs. West-Oak

Clinton vs. Laurens

Dixie vs. Crescent

Daniel vs. Easley

Dorman vs. Northwestern

Eastside vs. Riverside

Union Co. vs. Gaffney

Greenville vs. Wade Hampton

Greenwood vs. Midland Valley

Hillcrest vs. Mauldin

SHS vs. Hanna

Walhalla vs. Liberty

Irmo vs. Mann

Ninety Six vs. Newberry

Woodmont vs. Palmetto

Pendleton vs. Pickens

Ware Shoals vs. SCS

Hickory Hawks vs. St. Joe’s

Westwood vs. Westside

NC

E. Henderson vs. N. Henderson

W. Henderson vs. Hendersonville

Cherryville vs. Chase

E. Rutherford vs. N. Gaston

R-S Central vs. Patton

Saturday, August 26th

James Island vs. Wren