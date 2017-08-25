Protesters To Rally Against Confederate Memorial

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Protesters are expected to gather in Downtown Greenville Saturday to rally against a confederate statue that was placed near a cemetery 95 years ago.

City Council voted to move this statue and monuments to the Springwood Cemetery near Main Street and Elford back in 1922. The group “Fighting Injustice Together” wants the monunents removed and relocated to a museum. It’s also calling for the Heritage Act, a state law which protects such monuments, to be amended so they can be taken down.

Greenville Police tell 7 News they’re adding extra manpower and putting officers on standby in the event the protest turns violent.

“Our ultimate goal is to have the rally there no matter who shows up and make sure it’s peaceful,” said Greenville Police Sgt. Johnathan Bragg.

Organizers say they don’t want any violence to overshadow what they hope is a peaceful rally.

This is a peace rally,” said Travis Greene, organizer with “Fighting Injustice Together.” “There will be no violence of any sort, no hostility. We don’t mind debating with people, but we don’t want any violence whatsoever.”

The rally is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.