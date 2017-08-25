SCORES: High School Red Zone Week 1

(WSPA) – It’s week 1 of the High School Red Zone as football enters its second week in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the latest scores.
Here are the latest scores from around the area:
Scores will update every 2 minutes.
Upstate SC and Western NC High School Football Scores from 7News Sports’ High School Red Zone.
High School Red Zone
HSRZ Season Preview: Clinton Red Devils
Clinton was 5-7 last season
HSRZ Season Preview: Wren Golden Hurricanes
Wren looks to move on after the graduation of QB Jay Urich
HSRZ Season Preview: Landrum Cardinals
The Landrum Cardinals were 4-7 last sesaon.
HSRZ Season Preview: Hillcrest Rams
Hillcrest started last season 1-3
SHS Loses Eight Players For Hanna Game Friday
Spartanburg High will be without eight players Friday night at Hanna