Shooting near Dearview Apts. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man was shot near the entrance to Dearview Apartments, according to Asheville Police.

It happened Thursday night around 10:12 p.m.

The victim told police he was waiting for a ride near the entrance to the apartments.

As he was getting into the vehicle, he heard shots being fired and was hit.

The driver took him to the first public place to report the shooting which was Crossroads Grocery.

Police say they are investigating and they encourage anyone with any additional information on this incident to please contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.