Switch-A-Roos and Spittoono happening today, this weekend

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at events happening in our area Friday and the weekend of Aug. 26-27.

Parents can score some deals this weekend for Switch-A-Roos at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. It’s one of largest children’s consignment events and it’s free to the public.

It starts Friday and lasts through Sunday. You’ll be able to get everything from kids clothes, baby items, books and toys all at a discounted price. Click or tap here for details.

Spittoono is back for it’s 37th year and this is your last chance to check it out. This is the final year for the three-day music festival in Central. They’re packing their grand finale with a 15 band lineup. It started Thursday night and ends Saturday. There is no charge for admission.

Saturday is your last opportunity to make a bowl for Hub City Empty Bowls.

It’s a free event where you can create a bowl that will be used for ‘soup day’ in October to help feed hungry people in our community. It’s happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg.